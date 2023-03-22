Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,265,000 after buying an additional 18,206,102 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,658,000 after buying an additional 4,827,299 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,758,000 after buying an additional 4,379,584 shares during the last quarter. Yale University boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after buying an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,980,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $47.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.