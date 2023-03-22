Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $83.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.94 and its 200 day moving average is $88.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $125.84.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

