Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 217 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,484 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. New Street Research started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $305.79 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $396.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $136.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $334.33 and a 200 day moving average of $294.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.