Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 223 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth $40,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Insider Activity

Southern Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $67.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.39. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.93%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

