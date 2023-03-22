Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,880 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock opened at $81.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.32. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.61.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.162 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

