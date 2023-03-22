H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Acquires 1,320 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF makes up about 2.5% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 21,287 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 183.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:BBJP traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.86. The company had a trading volume of 218,979 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.66.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

