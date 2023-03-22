H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Acquires 234 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,250,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,857,000 after acquiring an additional 555,612 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 116.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 377,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 203,215 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 310.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 147,369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,014,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,263,000 after acquiring an additional 142,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 338,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after acquiring an additional 114,140 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

EWW stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.87. The company had a trading volume of 386,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,783. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $43.65 and a 52 week high of $60.40. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average of $52.28.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

