H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Germany ETF comprises about 1.0% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $27.52. The company had a trading volume of 444,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.06. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $29.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.71.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

