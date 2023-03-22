H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Sells 2,452 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC cut its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,034,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,185 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,507 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,288,000 after purchasing an additional 92,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,324,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,067,000 after acquiring an additional 505,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,807,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,194 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.25 to $26.50 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.39.

NYSE:EPRT traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 173,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,950. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

