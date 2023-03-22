Horan Securities Inc. Acquires 1,397 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.83. 60,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,918. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $48.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.52.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.