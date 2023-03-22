Horan Securities Inc. Buys 239 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.09. 381,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,446. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.84. The company has a market cap of $274.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

