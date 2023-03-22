Horan Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Philip Morris International by 83.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126,188 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,071,000 after buying an additional 6,060,171 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 652.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,894,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,309,000 after buying an additional 5,977,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,216,000 after buying an additional 1,451,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after buying an additional 1,446,567 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Philip Morris International Stock Performance
Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,565,864. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $109.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.44 and a 200-day moving average of $96.76. The stock has a market cap of $146.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69.
Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.
Insider Activity at Philip Morris International
In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.73.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.
