Horan Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) by 299.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBML. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 43.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $457,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

IBML stock remained flat at $25.41 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 58,720 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average is $25.34. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $25.83.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2023 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2023. IBML was launched on Apr 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

