Horan Securities Inc. Invests $111,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,502,344 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

