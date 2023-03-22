Horan Securities Inc. Makes New $135,000 Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 76,419 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 17,811 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IBMN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.44. The stock had a trading volume of 77,496 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.30.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

