Horan Securities Inc. Purchases 199 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $98.19. The company had a trading volume of 365,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,836,695. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.72. The company has a market cap of $143.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.