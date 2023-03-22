Horan Securities Inc. Sells 2,443 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Horan Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IAGG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.79. The stock had a trading volume of 340,837 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.69. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.