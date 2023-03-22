Howard Capital Management Group LLC Lowers Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,448 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 3.4% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $28,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Whelan Financial bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,512 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,929,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.8 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $494.92. The stock had a trading volume of 297,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,710. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $493.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Costco Wholesale from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

