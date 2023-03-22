Howard Capital Management Group LLC Takes $243,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.2% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.6% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.1% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 29,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,915,033. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.33. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.77%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

