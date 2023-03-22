Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HWM. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $830,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

