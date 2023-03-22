HP (NYSE:HPQ) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the computer maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HPQ. TheStreet cut shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ opened at $28.61 on Monday. HP has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HP will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at $676,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,460 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of HP by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 49,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of HP by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,328 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of HP by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,449 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

