HSBC Raises Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Price Target to $16.00

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2023

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCUGet Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at HSBC from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $12.00 to $13.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.47.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Price Performance

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.68. The company had a trading volume of 35,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,592. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.79. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. 18.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

(Get Rating)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.