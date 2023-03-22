HSBC Raises Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Price Target to $16.00

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at HSBC from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $12.00 to $13.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.47.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Price Performance

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.68. The company had a trading volume of 35,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,592. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.79. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. 18.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

