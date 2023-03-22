Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,942 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,731 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,171 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %

Walmart stock opened at $140.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.26. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $378.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,935,093.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,798,478 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

