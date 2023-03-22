Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.25.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

