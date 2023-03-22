Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYY. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 23,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $97.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $85.43 and a 52 week high of $114.04.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

