Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,209 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.8% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $69.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $75.38.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

