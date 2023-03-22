Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Shares Down 3.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.8% on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $6.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties traded as low as $6.28 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 193,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,774,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

HPP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.32.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 24,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 3.4 %

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.91 million, a P/E ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.80%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -256.40%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.