Humacyte (HUMA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 24th. Analysts expect Humacyte to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.
Humacyte Price Performance
Shares of Humacyte stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.22. Humacyte has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $8.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Humacyte from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th.
Institutional Trading of Humacyte
Humacyte Company Profile
Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).
