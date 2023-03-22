Humacyte (HUMA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 24th. Analysts expect Humacyte to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Humacyte Price Performance

Shares of Humacyte stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.22. Humacyte has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $8.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Humacyte from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

Humacyte Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Humacyte by 17.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Humacyte by 24.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Humacyte by 92.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Humacyte by 24.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Humacyte by 15.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.