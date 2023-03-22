Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $767,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $222.29. 259,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,100. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.84. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $207.42 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

