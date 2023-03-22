Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Invests $2.05 Million in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth about $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.31.

BALL stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.96. The company had a trading volume of 422,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,098. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.81. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $94.79.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

