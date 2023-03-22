Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,335,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,050,977. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.73. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $24.16.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

