Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 8,202 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,202 shares during the period. John B. Sanfilippo & Son accounts for 1.9% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned about 0.90% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $8,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 38.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 150.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBSS traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.07. 29,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,813. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $98.69. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.49.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.33 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 22.90%.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $582,706.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $582,706.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Sanfilippo acquired 4,232 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.59 per share, for a total transaction of $349,520.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,781.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

