Huntington Bancshares Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,674 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 21% compared to the typical volume of 3,848 call options.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.16. 4,839,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,658,129. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.76%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HBAN. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.47.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

