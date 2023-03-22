IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.61.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. CIBC raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,557,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $7,776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 416.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,562 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,897,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,515,998 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,995 shares during the period. 48.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $2.42 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.42.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

