Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.02

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and traded as low as $10.25. Ideal Power shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 21,703 shares.
IPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ideal Power in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ideal Power in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74.
Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.
