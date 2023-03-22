Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.02

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and traded as low as $10.25. Ideal Power shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 21,703 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ideal Power in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ideal Power in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Ideal Power Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ideal Power

About Ideal Power

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ideal Power by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 22,768 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ideal Power during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ideal Power by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 235,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ideal Power by 14.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ideal Power by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

