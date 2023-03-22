Immutable X Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $728.22 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00004441 BTC on major exchanges. Immutable X has a market cap of $728.22 million and $62.32 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Immutable X alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.10 or 0.00358905 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,420.92 or 0.26086496 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010188 BTC.

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.

Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second, a 600x improvement over native limits.”

Immutable X Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Immutable X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Immutable X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.