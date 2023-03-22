Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $208.00

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 208 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 219 ($2.69), with a volume of 3142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219 ($2.69).

Indus Gas Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 248.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 256.86. The firm has a market cap of £400.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,564.29 and a beta of 0.51.

Indus Gas Company Profile

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company is involved in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

