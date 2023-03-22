Innova Wealth Partners Makes New $217,000 Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Motco bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.92.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ED traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.15. The company had a trading volume of 613,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,089. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

