Innova Wealth Partners Sells 1,208 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Innova Wealth Partners trimmed its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in GSK were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of GSK by 351.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,832 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in GSK by 1,007.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,511,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104,146 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GSK in the third quarter worth $105,948,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in GSK by 48.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,204 shares during the period. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.15. 615,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,692,538. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $46.97.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.3404 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.50%.

GSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.25) to GBX 1,550 ($19.03) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

