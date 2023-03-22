Innova Wealth Partners Sells 47,608 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Innova Wealth Partners reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,608 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Innova Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,569,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,677,000 after buying an additional 2,382,202 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,818,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,272 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,463,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 379.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,660,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,771 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,597,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,105,575. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.93. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $107.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

