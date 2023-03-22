Insider Buying: Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Major Shareholder Acquires 839 Shares of Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $12,073.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 723,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,502.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Affinity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of AFBI stock remained flat at $14.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,599. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Affinity Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affinity Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 420,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 62,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 36,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affinity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.