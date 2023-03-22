Insider Buying: Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC) Insider Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LICGet Rating) insider Claire Hatton purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$15.05 ($10.10) per share, with a total value of A$15,050.00 ($10,100.67).

Lifestyle Communities Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Lifestyle Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Lifestyle Communities’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. Lifestyle Communities’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Lifestyle Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lifestyle Communities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing for its homeowners in community in Australia. The company operates 26 communities, including 19 in operation and 7 in planning or development. It serves working, semi-retired, and retired people. The company was formerly known as Namberry Limited and changed its name to Lifestyle Communities Limited in June 2007.

See Also

