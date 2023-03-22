Insider Buying: Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC) Insider Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC – Get Rating) insider Claire Hatton purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$15.05 ($10.10) per share, with a total value of A$15,050.00 ($10,100.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 2.41.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Lifestyle Communities’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. Lifestyle Communities’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Lifestyle Communities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing for its homeowners in community in Australia. The company operates 26 communities, including 19 in operation and 7 in planning or development. It serves working, semi-retired, and retired people. The company was formerly known as Namberry Limited and changed its name to Lifestyle Communities Limited in June 2007.

