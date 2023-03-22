Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $2,633,300.00.

HubSpot Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE HUBS traded down $14.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $387.21. 408,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,777. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $367.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.77. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $527.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also

