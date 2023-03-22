Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $2,633,300.00.
HubSpot Trading Down 3.5 %
NYSE HUBS traded down $14.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $387.21. 408,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,777. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $367.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.77. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $527.06.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About HubSpot
HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.
See Also
