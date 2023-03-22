Integrated Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SRH Total Return Fund were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 13.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SRH Total Return Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
STEW opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $15.10.
SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
About SRH Total Return Fund
SRH Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SRH Total Return Fund (STEW)
- Want Diversified Upside in Biotechnology? Check out LABU
- 3 Tech Stocks Well Positioned For Growth At A Reasonable Price
- These 3 Dividend Growers Yield More Than the 10-Year Note
- Be Cautious of Valens Semiconductor Analyst Estimates
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
Receive News & Ratings for SRH Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.