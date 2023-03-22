Integrated Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SRH Total Return Fund were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 13.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SRH Total Return Fund alerts:

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

STEW opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

About SRH Total Return Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

(Get Rating)

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SRH Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.