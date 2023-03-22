Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position Increased by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 301,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.91.

ICE stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.50. The stock had a trading volume of 264,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $136.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.37%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.