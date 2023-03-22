Internet Computer (ICP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.56 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for approximately $5.23 or 0.00018401 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.56 billion and approximately $43.34 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00061706 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00041582 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007132 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000792 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,132,182 tokens and its circulating supply is 297,749,474 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

