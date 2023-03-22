Interserve (LON:IRV) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.05

Shares of Interserve plc (LON:IRV – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.05 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 11.11 ($0.14). Interserve shares last traded at GBX 6.05 ($0.07), with a volume of 5,466,403 shares changing hands.
Interserve Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07.
Interserve Company Profile
Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management, and citizen services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers support services to public- and private-sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure.
