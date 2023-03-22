InTrack Investment Management Inc Acquires 2,057 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 286.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.37. 805,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,758,202. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.06. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $103.19.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

