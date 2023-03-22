InTrack Investment Management Inc Acquires Shares of 2,516 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,797,287,000 after purchasing an additional 520,346 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Progressive by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,390,909,000 after buying an additional 806,366 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Progressive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,556,000 after buying an additional 66,243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,557,000 after buying an additional 1,110,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,823,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,025,430,000 after buying an additional 518,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

PGR traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.19. 95,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,439. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $106.35 and a one year high of $146.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a PE ratio of 118.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,210 shares of company stock valued at $6,775,738 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.85.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

