InTrack Investment Management Inc Buys 1,965 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.6% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 34,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 50,045 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086,162. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $124.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.81. The company has a market cap of $171.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.